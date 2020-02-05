App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 11:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Astra joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program in the U.S.

By working with Visa, Astra will gain additional payment capabilities for its financial automation platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Astra, an automation platform for moving your money through its mobile application, has joined Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program in the U.S.

Astra helps consumers optimize their cash flow and save time using rules that automatically transfer cash between their accounts.

Visa expanded the Fast Track program to the United States in July 2019, to accelerate the process of integrating with Visa and allow Fintechs to leverage the reach, capabilities, and security of VisaNet, the company's global payment network. The program highlights Visa's long time commitment to digital payment innovation and support for startups as they scale.

Close

"By joining Visa's Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like Astra gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources," said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. "Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency."

related news

For Astra, joining the program means the company can expand its innovation around financial automation. To date, the Fintech startup has developed the automated routines at the heart of its product through Automated Clearing House (ACH) bank transfers. Adding VisaNet to the available options for these routines will allow Astra to develop broader routine types and offer faster settlement times.

"Our mission is to increase the efficiency of your finances, by mapping the graph of your accounts and automating the movement of funds through it, said Gil Akos, Co-founder and CEO, Astra. "Collaborating with Visa means we have a step function increase in the types of accounts that may send or receive funds through our platform as well as the speed at which we can transfer those funds for you. We are excited by the magnitude of how this will empower our users."

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 11:06 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.