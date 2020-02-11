Angel Broking's ‘Smart Sauda’ campaign to promote Angel iTrade Prime

Digital broking firm, Angel Broking, recently launched its new campaign ‘Aage Badhne ka Smart Sauda’. The campaign offers the Smart Choice of Angel iTrade prime against perceived stock investment related barriers, such as high brokerage fee, hidden charges and messy digital experience. Angel iTrade Prime offers its clients an opportunity to avail full suite of broking services including basic research and advisory, absolutely free.

The comprehensive 360* brand campaign aims to leverage the quirky nature of the creative idea. The marketing campaign is built around digital first approach to target the millennials, primarily in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The video creatives will be promoted on YouTube, as well as on the new emerging channels like TikTok & leading OTT platform such as Jio TV. Further, the communication will be amplified on Social Media and on-ground activation.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand campaign, Prabhakar Tiwari, CMO, Angel Broking Ltd., said, “Angel Broking exists to navigate new age India to meet their financial dreams. At Angel Broking, we are experiencing a rapidly growing demand for our flat brokerage offering from the millennial audience, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Our customers have strong digital maturity, as they seek an uncomplicated, self-service investment experience. Our new campaign “Smart Sauda” is designed around young India’s aspiration to transform their lives.”

Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking Limited, said, “With the launch of ‘Smart Sauda’ campaign, we aim to promote iTrade Prime that combines affordable pricing, cutting edge technology and end-to-end broking services, thus empowering customers to trade ‘smartly’. By slashing the brokerage charges to zero, we intend to promote equity investments as a preferred avenue for retail investors pursuing a long-term growth asset class.