Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification

Finland's parliament will vote on Feb. 28 to approve the necessary legislation that will allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, Finnish parliament's head of foreign affairs committee said on Friday.

The legislation is likely to be passed, given that most members of parliament are in favour of joining the alliance, bringing Finland a step closer to membership ahead of neighbour Sweden.

However, Finland will not become a member of the Western military alliance until existing members Turkey and Hungary ratify its bid.

"The goal is that the national legislative process required to join NATO is finished during this electoral term," committee chief Jussi Halla-aho told reporters on Friday just two weeks before the parliament breaks for elections.

Both Sweden and Finland had applied for membership last May and while insisting they wish to join simultaneously, leaders of both countries have said they cannot rule out Finland going first.

Reuters