App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin to launch ETF with bank stocks, financial institutions this fiscal

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Finance Ministry is planning to launch an exchange traded fund (ETF) consisting of stocks of PSU banks and financial institutions this fiscal and will soon appoint an advisor to explore its feasibility, according to an official.

After the resounding success of CPSE ETF and Bharat-22 ETF, the government is looking at diversifying the ETF basket by including stocks public sector banks and financial institutions.

"We will be soon appointing advisor to suggest on launching an ETF with PSU bank scrips. The advisor will also look into the feasibility of including stocks of financial institutions and insurance companies into the basket," the official told PTI.

The plan to launch a bank ETF comes on the back of the government seeing huge investor demand for two existing ETFs. It has raised Rs 32,900 crore through two tranches and an additional fund offer of Bharat-22 ETF, and Rs 38,000 crore in five tranches of CPSE ETF in the domestic market.

related news

"We expect balance sheet of PSU banks to strengthen going forward and an ETF would provide risk-averse investors an option to hold shares of multiple banks through a single financial instrument," the official said.

Currently, there are two state-owned insurance companies -- General Insurance Corp of India and New India Assurance Co -- and 19 public sector banks that are listed on exchanges. Besides, financial institution IFCI is also listed on the exchanges.

The government currently has two exchange-traded funds -- CPSE ETF and Bharat-22 ETF -- listed on domestic exchanges. ETFs function like a mutual fund scheme and have underlying assets of government-owned companies.

The Finance Ministry has also started consultations with global investors for launching CPSE-scrip based ETF in overseas market.

The official further said that the government does not intend to launch in the domestic market any new ETFs comprising stocks of public sector companies since in most of these companies government holding is nearing 51 per cent.

Bharat-22 ETF, which was launched in 2017-18, has 16 central public sector enterprises covering six sectors, three public sector banks and three private sector companies where the government holds minority stake.

CPSE-ETF comprises shares of 11 companies -- ONGC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corp, Power Finance Corp, REC, Bharat Electronics, Oil India, NTPC, NBCC (India), NLC India and SJVN.

The government has budgeted to collect Rs 90,000 crore through CPSE disinvestment in the current fiscal as against Rs 84,972 crore mopped up in 2018-19.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Business

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Taking Wickets Will be a Challenge When It’s No ...

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Vows to Stop Islamic State Terroris ...

One Child Killed, 14 Injured After Theatre Stage Collapses in China

I'm Here to be an Actor, not a Superstar, Says Mithila Palkar

Monaco GP: Ferrari Boss Admits of Miscalculation That Left Leclerc Hop ...

After Being Thrown Out of Whatsapp Group, MLA Alka Lamba Wants to Quit ...

Rahul's Absence, 60 Amethi Trips: In Garden of Dying Hopes, How Smriti ...

Korea Series Win Vital for FIH Women's Series Finals Preparation: Indi ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.