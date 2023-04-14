 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FinMin plans Rs 3,000 cr additional capital infusion in PSU general insurance cos in FY24

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

The government in FY22 provided Rs 5,000 crore capital to three insurers --National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company.

Public sector general insurance companies are undergoing various reforms, including organisational restructuring, product rationalisation, cost rationalisation and digitalisation.

The finance ministry is planning an additional capital infusion of Rs 3,000 crore this fiscal in the three loss-making public sector general insurance companies to improve their health, according to sources.

Kolkata-based National Insurance Company Limited was given the highest Rs 3,700 crore, followed by Delhi-based Oriental Insurance Company Limited Rs 1,200 crore and Chennai-based United India Insurance Company Rs 100 crore.

According to the sources these companies have been asked to improve their solvency ratio and meet the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent.