FinMin officials meet Moody's, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

Finance ministry officials, led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, met credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service in New Delhi on June 16, pushing for a sovereign rating upgrade.

Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of "Baa3" with a "stable" outlook.

"Moody’s will take a decision on India’s rating upgrade in August in their internal meeting,” a senior government official said.

Earlier in the day, Moody's met senior officials from key ministries including the Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog. The meeting showcased India's ongoing economic reforms, government's focus on infrastructure development, forex reserves nearing $600 billion, moderating inflationary pressure and other robust macroeconomic parameters gauge for the well-deserved upgrade, people aware of the development said.

Further, Indian officials said they also discussed borrowing, disinvestment targets and state budgets with Moody's.

"Moody’s acknowledged the positives of the Indian economy. Discussions happened on a positive note. They acknowledged the economy is doing well. India is hopeful of a rating upgrade," another senior government official said.

While India is hoping for a ratings upgrade, Moody’s won't do anything knee-jerk but did highlight many positives while some downside risks as well, he added.

On June 15, Moody's said the key determinant of India's fiscal strength and the credit profile will be debt affordability and projected a downward trend for the debt burden. "As long as nominal GDP growth holds, India's debt burden will be stable or decline slightly," the rating agency mentioned.

Earlier this year, the finance ministry officials had held similar talks with two other global rating agencies—Fitch and S&P. Both maintained such ratings for India at the same level—"BBB-" with a "stable" outlook—in their May reviews.

Investors keep a close on eye on the ratings as it is an indicator of the country's creditworthiness and affect borrowing cost.