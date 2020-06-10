Finance Ministry considering decriminalising select economic offences

The Finance Ministry on June 8 proposed decriminalisation of certain economic offences under 39 sections of 19 acts. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) in a notification requested all stakeholders to provide feedback by June 23. FinMin sought comments from state governments/ UT Administrations, civil society/ non-government organisations, academicians, public and private sector organisations, multilateral institutions and members of the public.

One of the suggestions included making cheque bouncing and dishonouring of cheques a non-criminal offence under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The proposal also included decriminalising some offences by individuals under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

Other Acts that might be modified include the RBI Act, NABARD Act, SARFAESI Act, Insurance Act, PFRDA Act, and Payments and Settlements Systems Act.

The DFS also cited the COVID-19 outbreak as one of the reasons to decriminalise some offences.

"Criminal penalties including imprisonment for minor offences act as deterrents, and this is perceived as one of the major reasons impacting business sentiment and hindering investments both from domestic and foreign investors. This becomes even more pertinent in the post-COVID-19 response strategy to help revive the economic growth and improve the justice system," the DFS said in the Statement of Reason.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The move is expected to boost investor confidence by reducing the fear of penalties for minor violations.