FinMin fixes 14 data discrepancies in Budget 2020: Report

The government has secretly corrected 14 data discrepancies in documents related to the Union Budget, according to a report by India Today.

The discrepancies were found in the PDF and Excel versions of the Expenditure Budget, under budgetary allocation for schemes/institutions under the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The mismatch in these numbers has now been fixed, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claim made in the report. But Moneycontrol can verify that the 14 figures mentioned currently tally in the PDF and Excel versions of the Expenditure Budget available on the Union Budget’s official website.

Some of the discrepancies were found in the budgetary allocations for the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, and even in the toal establishment expenditure for medical instiutions.

India Today sent an email to the Department of Expenditure at 11.12 am on February 4 and has not received a response so far. Meanwhile, the discrepancies have been fixed.

The numbers in the PDF version have been treated as the correct numbers, and changes have been made accordingly in the Excel sheet, the report said.

A fresh Excel sheet had been uploaded on February 5 morning, the report said.

India Today posed the following questions to the Department of Expenditure.

- Why is there a discrepancy of data on budget allocation for different heads under the Department of Health and Family Welfare as presented in the two files (PDF and Excel) in the Union Budget?

- In light of these discrepancies in data, which of the two files (PDF or Excel) should be considered as the official and correct document?

- Will the government revise these documents and issue a fresh document on budget allocation for different heads under the Department of Health and Family Welfare? By when will this new document be released for public and presented in Parliament?