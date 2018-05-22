App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2018 09:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin asks BBB to shortlist Allahabad Bank CEO, MD

Once BBB shortlists the applicants, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) will finalise the candidate.

The finance ministry has asked Banks Board Bureau (BBB) to shortlist candidates for the post of CEO and MD at Allahabad Bank after the position fell vacant when Usha Ananthasubramanian was divested of her duties.

"We have written to BBB to shortlist candidates for the vacant post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Allahabad Bank," a finance ministry official said.

Once BBB shortlists the applicants, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) will finalise the candidate.

On May 15, the board of state-owned Allahabad Bank divested Ananthasubramanian of all powers, following a directive from the finance ministry after she was named in the CBI charge sheet in the PNB fraud case.

Ananthasubramanian was the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank till May 2017.

tags #Allahabad Bank #Business #Companies

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.