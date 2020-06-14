App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Financial viability of Adani Group's Australian coal mine in question as losses near $800 million

The Gautam Adani-led company has, however, refuted the claims saying that there was "no doubt" about the viability of the project as strong demand for thermal coal in the south and south-east Asia would drive productivity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The insurer of Adani Group's coal mine in Australia is reportedly reviewing its corporate policy on climate change as losses of the project near the $800 million mark in face of the depleting valuations triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Bermuda-based Aspen Reinsurance, the insurer of Adani Carmichael coal mine in central Queensland, is evaluating its "underwriting appetite around fossil fuel" adding that significant impact on the valuations of the coal mine could increase Carmichael's dependence on its parent company in India.

"We are currently reviewing our underwriting appetite around fossil fuel but cannot comment further at this time," the spokesman of Aspen Re told the Australian daily. "Aspen understands the importance of environmental, social, and governance issues."

Close

Aspen Re is among the four global insurance companies that underwrites Adani's Carmichael coal mine and rail project. Liberty, HDI and AXL, the other three insures, will not provide insurance on the project after their current residual policies come to an end, the report added.

The news raises questions over Adani's Australian arm's financial viability as the project logged losses of $279 million in FY20, taking its cumulative losses including write-offs and currency movements since inception to $794 million.

The Gautam Adani-led company has, however, refuted the claims saying that there was "no doubt" about the viability of the project as strong demand for thermal coal in the south and south-east Asia would drive productivity.

"The construction of the Carmichael project is now well progressed with more than $1 billion in contracts awarded,"a spokesperson of the Indian group told the daily.


First Published on Jun 14, 2020 03:32 pm

tags ##IndiaHybri #Adani Group #Business #India #world

COVID-19 treatment | Check advisory from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Centre, Delhi govt to fight COVID-19 together: CM Kejriwal after meeting with Amit Shah

COVID-19 crisis | Delhi to double number of testing in two days, triple in six

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

