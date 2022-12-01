Financial services sector will gain; banks to grow at least 1.5X, says Axis Bank Executive VP

The financial services sector was the biggest contributor to the list with 73 out of 500 companies.

The sector has led the way in value-creation with nearly 20 percent of the cumulative value of the list.

Speaking to MoneyControl, Krishnamurthy said banks will grow at least 1.5X the economy.

“If you study the history of banks in India over decades, banks typically grow faster than the economy. The entire supply of growth, which is the advances side of the balance sheet, banks have to help,” he said.

"All banks are fighting for a larger share of deposits and for this, the lending interest rates are going up, which will bring in more money, and banks can then funnel the same to productive outcomes,” he added.

Talking about a megatrend, Krishnamurthy said formalisation of the economy will push the wealth-creation power of the financial sector.

“More of the economy is getting formalised, cash trades and other financial transactions, which were not visible earlier are getting into the banking system. This will benefit the banks. This will also result in the boom of payments and wealth management businesses as well as create more jobs. Historically, India was a very savings-led economy but will become more and more a consumption economy,” he explained.

Jinit Parmar is a correspondent based out of Mumbai covering banks, banking trends and more. #banks #bankingtrends #RBI

READ MORE