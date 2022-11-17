 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Financial sector reliance on 2-3 big tech companies poses major risks: Axis Bank CEO

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

Going a step further, Amitabh Chaudhry warned that "the country's banking system now relies on two three big companies for their software service requirements, and this can lead to emerging risks in case these companies stop investing and ensuring that those platforms are adaptable to this new world"

Companies providing software and other technology support like cloud services to the financial system are trickling down to a few, which can create major systemic risks later, according to a top banker.

"Companies which are providing software, platforms and cloud systems to the banking and financial system are trickling down to a few," Axis Bank managing director and chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry said addressing an event on corporate governance.

It was organised by ex-Sebi chairman M Damodaran's advocacy Excellence Enablers on Thursday.

Going a step further, he warned that "the country's banking system now relies on two three big companies for their software service requirements, and this can lead to emerging risks in case these companies stop investing and ensuring that those platforms are adaptable to this new world".

Chaudhry said such concentration is leading to pressure on the banking system to invest in technology in order to take care of the macro requirements.

"We have to bear all the cost. Again, it comes down to someone doing something and we've to ensure that there is sustainability and resilience. So, the inter-connectedness is causing problems now," he added.