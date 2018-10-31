App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Financial markets facing 'trust deficit', IL&FS default could strain weaker firms: S&P

Spreads have widened, and short-term borrowing costs have spiked since Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), an infrastructure development and finance company with a high domestic rating, defaulted on loan repayments in August and September.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's financial markets are facing a 'trust deficit' and disruptions due to defaults by a major non-banking finance company which could put a strain on weaker firms, S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.

Spreads have widened, and short-term borrowing costs have spiked since Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), an infrastructure development and finance company with a high domestic rating, defaulted on loan repayments in August and September.

Corporate governance concerns are adding to risk aversion. "India's financial markets are facing a trust deficit. The disruption could put a strain on weaker companies as well as finance companies," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Geeta Chugh said.

In its report titled 'A look at whether India Inc can handle the liquidity crunch in debt capital markets', S&P said rated Indian companies are relatively well-positioned to withstand the stress in India's debt capital markets that ensued after a major default.

related news

"While liquidity stress has begun to gradually ease, we expect tougher conditions could linger for months. Indian companies including nonbank finance companies (NBFCs) are vulnerable to spiking interest rates because they have increased reliance on short-term debt, after years of relatively good financing conditions for shorter-dated paper," S&P said.

Rated Indian companies are better positioned because they tend to have manageable short-term obligations and good liquidity.

Nevertheless, costlier or restricted financing could delay some growth plans and hurt profitability.

"Bank asset quality could come under pressure because of the IL&FS default. On the other hand, banks will benefit from more risk-based pricing and reduced competitive intensity," S&P said.

IL&FS is one of India's leading infrastructure development and finance companies, was highly rated domestically, and has institutional shareholders including the State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corp of India. Its default has disrupted debt capital markets, and led to particular concerns on NBFCs.

"NBFCs and housing finance companies are the most exposed to liquidity challenges because they borrow heavily from mutual funds and have significant reliance on short term borrowings," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Deepali Seth-Chhabria said.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #financial markets #ILFS #SP

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.