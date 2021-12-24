MARKET NEWS

Financial inclusion to boost transmission of monetary policy: RBI deputy governor

It can also develop more rational expectations among people, Michael Debabrata Patra said

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
December 24, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST

Financial inclusion can help the population better participate in monetary policy formulation, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor said today.

Such a population can also develop more rational expectations and induce financial intermediaries to transmit policy more swiftly and effectively across the financial system, Michael Debabrata Patra said.

Financial inclusion refers to bringing more people into the fold of formal finance.

“As people get financially included, they can use their access to formal finance to deal with both good and bad times and in assessing future inflation more accurately. And this has monetary policy implications,” he added.

Noting that India has recently stepped up its drive for financial inclusion, Patra said the JAM trinity- Jan Dhan Yojana; Aadhaar; Mobile - is an internationally acclaimed gamechanger in this regard and widely seen as having completed inclusion on the deposit side.

Also, the RBI has done a number of outreach and public awareness campaigns for financial literacy, Patra said.

Though monetary policy authorities typically avoid discussions on inequality, they like to be seen in a macro-stabilisation role and prefer leaving distributional issues to fiscal authorities, he added.

“Yet, increasingly, they realise that financial inclusion impacts the conduct of monetary policy more fundamentally than they thought,” Patra said.

The deputy governor said financial inclusion enhances the potency of interest-rate-based monetary policy by causing an increasing number of people to become responsive to interest rate cycles.

“This prompts appropriate smoothing behaviour. There is also some evidence to suggest that as interest rate sensitivity of the population increases, central banks need to move interest rates less to achieve their objectives,” he added.

In India, the growing involvement of people in the monetary policy process has led to more democratic approaches to interest rate setting, Patra said.

The RBI moved away from regulating interest rates during the 1990s. This was followed by guideline-based loan pricing norms.

“The goal is transparency, customer protection and awareness, and being as market-based as feasible, all of which are intended to foster inclusiveness. Across these regimes, transmission of policy rate changes to both deposit and lending rates has improved,” he added.
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #Michael Patra
first published: Dec 24, 2021 12:15 pm

