Finance Ministry to assess impact of coronavirus outbreak on trade

The death toll from China's coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic climbed to 1,665 on Saturday after 142 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei Province, and the confirmed cases jumped to 68,500.
The Finance Ministry will hold a meeting on February 18 to assess the impact of coronavirus outbreak and any disruptions posed by it to the country's trade or Make in India initiative.
"On the impact of #CoronavirusOutbreak and any disruptions to #MakeinIndia or to Indian export/import @FinMinIndia is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday 18 Feb. Stakeholders welcome. If unable to attend please email your inputs at fmo@nic.in," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on February 16.
India is one of China's leading trade partners in Asia and has a huge trade deficit with that country.
