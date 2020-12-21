MARKET NEWS

Finance Ministry releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

PTI
December 21, 2020 / 05:25 PM IST

The Finance Ministry on Monday released the eighth weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount released so far under this window to Rs 48,000 crore.

"The Ministry of Finance has released the 8th weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall. Out of this, an amount of Rs 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of Rs 483.40 crore has been released to the 3 Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry)," it said in a statement.

The remaining five states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October, 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.

The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the States and UTs.

The amount borrowed so far was released to the states on October 23, November 2, November 9, November 23, December 1, December 7, December, 14 and December 21, 2020.

"The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.19 percent So far, an amount of Rs 48,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.69 percent," the statement added.
