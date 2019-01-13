App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Finance Ministry may sell part of SUUTI holding in Axis Bank, ITC

As on September 30, 2018, Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) held around 9.63 percent stake in Axis Bank, 7.97 percent in ITC and 1.80 percent in L&T.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Finance Ministry may consider selling part of its stake in Axis Bank and ITC, held through SUUTI, in next few months, an official said.

As on September 30, 2018, Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) held around 9.63 percent stake in Axis Bank, 7.97 percent in ITC and 1.80 percent in L&T.

While the government is waiting for L&T to launch a buyback offer to tender its shares; for holding in Axis Bank and ITC, it would consider off-market deals, an official said.

"We are open to selling stake in Axis Bank and ITC through bulk or block deals. It all depends on the valuation," the official told PTI.

related news

Shares of Axis Bank settled at Rs 666.50, up 0.53 percent, while ITC was up 2.02 percent at Rs 295.40 at close of market hours on January 11.

A bulk deal is a deal in which more than 0.5 percent of the total number of shares of a listed company are sold or bought by a single investor in the open market. In a block deal, two parties make a transaction involving shares worth at least Rs 5 crore. Block deal transactions are conducted in a separate trading window.

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has already approached market regulator Sebi for launching a share buyback programme. The government would participate in the buyback programme, and is expecting to get around Rs 700 crore.

The government had sold 2.5 percent stake in L&T held through SUUTI in June 2017 through block deals in the market.

In February 2017, the government had raised Rs 6,700 crore through sale of 2 percent stake held through SUUTI in tobacco-to-FMCG firm ITC.

In November 2016 it sold 1.63 percent in L&T, while in March 2014 it had sold 9 percent stake in Axis Bank to raise Rs 5,500 crore through block deals.

SUUTI holdings in ITC, Axis Bank and L&T are also part of Bharat 22 exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The government, which has set a divestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for 2018-19, has so far raised over Rs 34,000 crore.
First Published on Jan 13, 2019 11:21 am

tags #Business #Finance Ministry #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.