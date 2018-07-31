Finance ministry has no plan to raise funds allocated to state-run banks: Report

The finance ministry has not made any plans to raise funds allocated to state-run banks since it expects the lenders to resolve some of the bad loans, according to a Mint report.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to stop all loan restructuring schemes, which increased the heap of bad loans.

Several banks have reported losses in their results for the year ended March 31, 2018, a result of ballooning bad loans.

But some banks have seen a turnaround for their first quarter results. Canara Bank last week reported a quarterly profit of Rs 281.49 crore, a 12 percent rise YoY.

Bank of Baroda's first quarter profit (YoY) jumped 160 percent to Rs 528.3 crore. Both Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda had reported losses in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

"Banks are reporting a turnaround in the first quarter results. Other banks like Punjab National Bank (PNB) may also see a recovery. Money stuck in cases getting resolved in IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) will start to flow in. So, as of now, we don’t see any reason for increasing the capital allocation," a senior finance ministry official told Mint.

Former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian had last year sought additional capital infusion for state-run banks. The government had then released a Rs 2.1 trillion capitalization plan.

For the current financial year, the government has set aside Rs 65,000 crore to fund state-run banks.