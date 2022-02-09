MARKET NEWS

    Finance ministry goes into wait-and-watch mode on BPCL privatisation as buyers row back on initial bids

    Five of the six EoIs received have been withdrawn and only one from Vedanta remains

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    Representative image

    The finance ministry is in “wait and watch mode” about the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) after the consortia that submitted expressions of interest (EoI) developed cold feet, government officials told CNBC-TV18 on February 9.

    Reasons for rowing back could be manifold, such as “changing dynamics of the fossil fuel market, the deep pockets needed to buy a blue chip like BPCL and changes in the composition of various consortia that had initially shown interest", the officials explained.

    Five of the six EoIs received have been withdrawn and only one from Vedanta remains, they added.

    In a statement Vedanta said that its bid for BPCL is at EoI stage and the company may undertake management of the business if the transaction culminates. The business will be acquired through an appropriate profit-sharing arrangement or on a management fee model, the statement added. A specific fund, with a strategic investor will be set up to bankroll the potential investment, without leveraging Vedanta’s balance sheet, it said.

    The Centre at this stage has not called for fresh EoIs, even though the option exists, the report noted.

    “The government is holding on to the current process and the transaction advisor will attempt to persuade potential buyers to return to the table,” the officials said.

    Till the matter is settled, BPCL’s privatisation will remain at the due diligence stage with potential buyers yet to undertake physical visits of the fuel refiner and access the virtual data room, the report added.

    Tags: #BPCL #Business #Finance Ministry #India #privatisation #Vedanta
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 12:55 pm
