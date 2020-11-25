PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Finance Ministry asks ministries to limit expenditure as per revised targets

Ministries and departments are requested to strictly adhere to the expenditure ceiling decided in the meeting, the Finance Ministry said in an office memorandum.

PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday asked ministries and departments to restrict their expenditure for the remaining months of the current fiscal as per the Revised Estimates (RE) target amid moderating revenues due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Budget meetings for fixing Revised Estimates for 2020-21 and Budget Estimates (BE) for 2021-22 were held between October 16 and November 12.

Ministries and departments are requested to strictly adhere to the expenditure ceiling decided in the meeting, the Finance Ministry said in an office memorandum. "Financial Advisers may ensure that the expenditure is maintained within the ceiling decided during the meetings for RE 2020-21," it said.

 
