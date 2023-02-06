 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Finance Ministry asks CPSEs to refund 95% of performance/bid security forfeited from MSMEs till March 2022

PTI
Feb 06, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

This relief will be provided in all contracts for the procurement of goods and services, entered into by any Ministry/ Department/ attached or subordinate office/ autonomous body/ Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE)/ Public Sector Financial Institution, etc., with MSMEs.

The Finance Ministry on Monday asked all departments and public sector entities to refund 95 percent of the performance or bid security and liquidated damages forfeited/deducted from small and medium businesses in government tenders for over two years till March 31, 2022.

To give relief to MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2023-24 Budget announced 'Vivad se Vishwas-I' scheme which provides that in cases of failure by MSMEs to execute contracts during the Covid period, 95 percent of the forfeited amount relating to bid or performance security will be returned to them by government and government undertakings.

The Finance Ministry's Expenditure Department on Monday issued an office memorandum stating that all contractors or suppliers registered as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) with the Ministry of MSME as on March 31, 2022, would be eligible to claim a refund of the forfeited amount for contracts which had an original delivery or completion period between February 19, 2020, and March 31, 2022.

"The Ministry of Finance today provided a major relief to MSMEs for COVID-19 period. In an order issued by the Department of Expenditure, Ministries have been asked to refund performance security/ bid security and liquidated damages forfeited/ deducted during the Covid-19 pandemic," an official statement said.