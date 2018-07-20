Finance ministry asks banks to issue contactless credit and debit cards

NFC-enabled cards are issued by banks that allow users to just tap it against a compatible PoS machines instead of having to swipe it, which requires physical contact.
In a step to boost the Digital India programme, the Finance Ministry has asked banks to start issuing near field communication (NFC)-enabled credit and debit cards to their customers, as that would enable the government to expand the use of card payments beyond merchant transactions, the Economic Times reported.
In a letter to chief executives of banks, the ministry highlighted that NFC-enabled or contactless cards are not only secure and convenient for digital payments, but push up adoption of digital transactions in the country, given that most point-of-sale (PoS) terminals are already capable of reading such cards.
“As and when cards need to be re-carded, then at that stage the new cards being issued can be NFC enabled/contactless and whenever new cards are being issued they could also be NFC enabled/contactless,” read the letter circulated by the ministry.
