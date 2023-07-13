Finance Ministry not considering tax waivers for Tesla, says senior official

A Tesla logo on a Model S (FILE PHOTO)

The Finance Ministry is not considering any duty waivers for US automaker Tesla Inc, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters on July 13.

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the carmaker to make a "significant investment" in the country, adding that such an announcement was expected soon.

In the past, talks between the US carmaker and the Government of India have involved seeking customs duty waivers for importing its electric vehicles, which was rejected by India.

"Any duty waiver for Tesla is not under active consideration of the Department of Revenue, as of now," Malhotra said on Thursday.