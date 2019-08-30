App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 30, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE updates: PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank to merge

Track this space for all live updates on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference. The briefing will likely see announcements to boost the state of the economy.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Live Feed of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference

  • Aug 30, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Banks with enhanced capacity to increase credit, with a strong presence and global reach is the aim to unlock potential with consolidation.

  • Aug 30, 04:27 PM (IST)

    On merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank: CASA growth has been robust.

  • Aug 30, 04:26 PM (IST)

    On merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank: No retrenchment of any staff. Best practices were implemented.

  • Aug 30, 04:25 PM (IST)

    Enhanced profitability. Of total 18 PSBs, 6 showed profitability in Q4FY19. Now 14 are profitable in Q1FY19.

  • Aug 30, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Non-executive chairman should be introduced in all banks, said FM Sitharaman. Record levels of loan recovery has been reached. It has now crossed Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Gross NPAs have come down. The asset quality has improved. They are now at Rs 7.90 lakh crore.

  • Aug 30, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Fugitive economic offenders act has been passed, those of whose assets have been confiscated, said FM Sitharaman. Foreign branches are being rationalised. Retail and MSME loan management systems are being implemented. SWIFT based transcations are linked to core banking system to make sure no Nirav Modi like situation is taking place.

  • Aug 30, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Early signal warning reading is being implemented for every loan which is over Rs 250 crore. Bank were overexposed to corporate, and now there is a healthy mix. Quality of tier - I capital has been implemented. 

  • Aug 30, 04:18 PM (IST)

    We need to lay a strong foundation for the financial sector, said FM Sitharaman. 3.38 lakh shell companies have been closed. The resolutions for stressed assets are happening through the IBC. Consortiums of banks which can fund projects are now limited to 7 to 9 banks no matter how big the project it is. 

  • Aug 30, 04:16 PM (IST)

    Today, as we stand, of the Rs 2.7 trillion we are today, of which Rs 1.9 trillion is the credit availabiltiy, said FM Sitharaman.

