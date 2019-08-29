App
Aug 29, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE updates: To announce more measures to boost economy in coming weeks

Track this space for all live updates on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference. The briefing will likely to discuss the state of the economy.

  • Aug 29, 05:42 PM (IST)

    There will be more announcements on measures to boost economy in coming weeks, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

  • Aug 29, 05:40 PM (IST)

    The initial response to the goverment's response has been positive and encouraging, said the Finance Minister. The Finance Minister also said that the interaction with the industry stakeholders and others is a continuing process.

  • Aug 29, 05:39 PM (IST)

    The government will spend a considerable amount on infrastructure, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

  • Aug 29, 04:08 PM (IST)

    In recent news, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman August 27 reiterated that tax officials should not over-reach in a bid to reach their targets, which she labelled as "not impossible but achievable". The FM's comments came after she announced a slew of measures on August 23 to boost the economy and facilitate ease of doing business. Even at that meeting, Sitharaman had made clear that tax officials had been asked to careful to not punish businessmen or hand out glaring sentences for small violations, as several businessmen have accused tax authorities of harassment. Read more.

  • Aug 29, 03:07 PM (IST)

    While announcing the first stimulus package to revive growth on August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it was ‘only the start’ and one more set of announcements, focused on the sluggish real estate sector, would be announced this week. Read more.

  • Aug 29, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Reports note that this installment was supposed to focus on reviving the real estate sector. It could now expand its focus to textiles, infrastructure and tourism, and even consider tax incentives, maybe even a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on automobiles, a demand voiced by the auto industry.

  • Aug 29, 03:05 PM (IST)

    The government is reworking and expanding the package after receiving a windfall gain in the form of a transfer of dividend and surplus by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 26, according to reports. 

  • Aug 29, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman on Friday, August 23, announced a comprehensive package of measures to boost the economy. It came as no surprise that a large number of measures were targeted at the automobile industry. The automobile industry is the pillar of the Indian economy, contributing 7.5 percent to the country’s GDP.  However, the automobile industry is facing major headwinds both at the global and domestic level. Read more.

