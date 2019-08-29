FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE updates: To announce more measures to boost economy in coming weeks

In recent news, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman August 27 reiterated that tax officials should not over-reach in a bid to reach their targets, which she labelled as "not impossible but achievable". The FM's comments came after she announced a slew of measures on August 23 to boost the economy and facilitate ease of doing business. Even at that meeting, Sitharaman had made clear that tax officials had been asked to careful to not punish businessmen or hand out glaring sentences for small violations, as several businessmen have accused tax authorities of harassment. Read more.