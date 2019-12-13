Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Not discussed any GST rate change so far, says FM

Live now
Dec 13, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Key highlights from October 24 press conference
Cabinet approves Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme for NBFCs, HFCs on December 11
FM Sitharaman introduces Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill on December 12
Nirmala Sitharaman on Onion price hikes: We have a group of ministers meeting which is reviewing the situation, and is deciding on how to take up the import related issues. I think gradually, the crop has also started replenishing. The government is doing its best to import the commodity and resolve the issue.
Nirmala Sitharaman: There has been no discussion of changing the GST rate in the Finance Ministry so far.
Nirmala Sitharaman: The government has been working for the economy where it is needed.
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey: Tax collection data of this quarter, and estimates of the collections for the next quarter will be received on December 15 or December 16.
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey: ITC refunds were at Rs 33,395 crore in FY20 as compared to Rs 36,513 crore in FY19.
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey: It will be compulsory for all taxpayers with turnover of more than Rs 100 crore to generate E-invoice for all B2B transactions. The same will be optional for those businesses with turnover of more than Rs 500 crore.
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey: We have implemented a completely automated refund process this year.
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey: Income Tax refunds so far in this Fiscal Year (FY) is at Rs 1.57 Lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.23 Lakh crore in Last FY. The IGST refunds so far this FY stand at Rs 38,988 crore as compared to Rs 56,057 crore last FY.
CEA Subramanian: There have been several measures taken to formalise the economy. In 2017-18, the percentage of casual workers has gone by 5 percent, and a similar amount of formal workers have gone by 5 percent.
CEA Subramanian: The labour laws have been streamlined into four laws. Code of Wages 2019 was notified in August 2019, Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Bill, Industrial Relations Code and Social Security Code Bill have been notified this year.