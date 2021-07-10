MARKET NEWS

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers CoWin platform to other nations for free

Participating on the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, Sitharaman shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

PTI
July 10, 2021 / 07:01 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 10 offered to share CoWIN platform with other nations for free, saying that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared how #CoWIN application has efficiently supported scale and scope of our vaccination & #India has made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits," a tweet said.

During the meeting, discussions of finance ministers were focused on policies for economic recovery, sustainable finance and International Taxation.

"In policies for recovery session, FM discussed 3 catalysts of economic recovery- #Digitalization #ClimateAction & #SustainableInfrastructure; shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic," another tweet said.

PTI
Tags: #CoWIN #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Jul 10, 2021 07:01 pm

