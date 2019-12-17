Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman invites suggestions on Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has invited ideas and suggestions from the public to make the 2020 'Union Budget-making process participative and inclusive'.

Sitharaman took to Twitter on December 16 asking people to send their suggestions on the MyGovIndia portal. "Please share your thoughts on Budget 2020. Shall value your inputs. Thank you in advance," said the tweet.

The tweet has a link that directs users to the comments section. However, users would need to register with the website before they can provide their suggestions. The last date to send in your inputs is January 20, 2020.

Representatives from industry bodies also suggested ways to improve tax collections to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the third pre-Budget consultations with industry representatives on December 17.