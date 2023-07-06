FM checks on health of PSBs in review meet

Finance Minister chairs the meeting to review performance of Public Sector Banks

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting to review the performance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) on various financial, efficiency and health parameters, in New Delhi, today.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Finance Secretary and Secretary Expenditure Dr T.V. Somanathan; Secretary along with the MD & CEO of the public sector banks.

In the last fiscal, PSBs together posted a record profit of Rs 1.04 lakh crore, with market leader State Bank of India (SBI) accounting for nearly half of the total earnings.

From posting a total net loss of Rs 85,390 crore in 2017-18, the PSBs have come a long way as their profit touched Rs 1,04,649 crore in FY23.

Besides the review of financial performance, the meeting is going to also take stock of the progress made by banks in achieving targets set for the various government schemes, including Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Stand-Up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) to help businesses affected by Covid-19.