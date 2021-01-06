MARKET NEWS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs review meeting of the National Infrastructure Pipeline

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the progress of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)

Secretaries of the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were present at the meeting.

This was the second review meeting by the Finance Minister to monitor accelerate NIP project implementation.

In the meeting, 24 projects worth Rs.80,915 crore under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and 10 projects worth Rs 2,79,604 crore under Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation were discussed to infra spending and annual achieved and targeted expenditures by the ministries.

The Finance Minister also asked the two ministries to effectively implement all NIP projects in time and ensure quick resolution of the unresolved issues with the State governments and other ministries.

Ministries were also asked to update the NIP dashboard regularly and hold discussions with prospective investors for investible projects.
TAGS: #Ministry of Health and Family Welfare #National Infrastructure Pipeline #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Jan 6, 2021 06:46 pm

