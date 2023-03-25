Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting with Public Sector Banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting to review the performance of Public Sector Banks on various financial, efficiency and health parameters on March 25, 2023.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services Vivek Joshi, and MDs and CEOs of Public Sector Banks (PSBs).

Earlier confirming this meeting to Moneycontrol on March 23, 2023, banks had said Indian banks are in a strong position.

The government has asked a clutch of major PSBs, including the country's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India (SBI), to furnish data on bond investment portfolios in the wake of the ongoing United States banking crisis, sources had earlier told Moneycontrol.

Apart from SBI, the government has asked for data from Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB), said people familiar with the development, they had also added then.

