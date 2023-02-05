Filmmakers should be conscious of public sentiment, says Yogi Adityanath

More movies are being filmed in Uttar Pradesh after a policy to encourage artists was created, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview on February 5.

“We respect all filmmakers and artists. Uttar Pradesh has formulated a film policy and many movies are being shot in UP, compared to earlier. The work towards this is ongoing,” Yogi said.

When asked about his views on ‘boycott culture’ and message to Bollywood after the furore around the song Besharam Rang in the new Shah Rukh Khan release Pathaan, Yogi was firm that directors should be conscious of public sentiment.

“Film directors should be conscious while making movies to not deliberately hurt public feelings,” he added.

Moneycontrol News