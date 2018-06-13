App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Is the quadrennial event one of the last strongholds for TV?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the times when digital streaming platforms are giving a stiff challenge to the traditional TV industry, FIFA World Cup seems to be one of the last strongholds for it. Six out of every 10 viewers would watch the games on TV, according to an Ipsos poll.

TV emerged as the primary medium for enjoying the mega sporting event in the online poll conducted in April and May with 62% respondents picking the idiot box. Only 25% of them said they will use internet to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018. Mobile devices (13%), tablet devices (8%) and the radio (6%) are even less popular.

Infographic: The FIFA World Cup Is One of TV's Last Strongholds | Statista

Interestingly, Indians (45%) and Chinese (47%) are keener to follow the event via the internet than traditional football powerhouses. 85% of respondents from South American countries said they will use TV to enjoy the games.

According to FIFA, the 2014 World Cup in Brazil reached a global TV audience of 3.2 billion people, with the final between Germany and Argentina alone attracting more than 1 billion viewers (795 million in-home).

The 2014 games was only behind London and Beijing Olympics in global TV reach. According to the IOC, the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2008 Olympics in Beijing reached 3.6 and 3.5 billion people in their homes, respectively, edging out the last two World Cups which each attracted 3.2 billion viewers globally.

FIFA World Cup 2018 – Here's your guide to the greatest show on earth

Indians are also among the most likely to watch the games in a bar or a restaurant. 62% of the Indians polled said they will go to a bar or a restaurant to see part of the World Cup. This is not much of surprise as the timing of the games make it suitable for Indians to watch it while having dinner or partying at night.

The Ipsos poll revealed Germany is people’s favourite to lift the cup again. Nearly one fourth (23%) of the respondents believe that the defending champions are going to win the Cup in Russia. The last edition’s runner-up Brazil is touted to win the Cup by 21% of the respondents.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #Business #DATA STORY #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

