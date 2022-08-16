FIFA ban and its ripple effect on Indian football

There was palpable tension among top players as well as prominent ISL and I-League clubs after the FIFA ban on Indian football due to "third party interference".

As per Article 13 of FIFA Statutes, the letter sent by the world football governing body general secretary Fatma Samoura states that "AIFF representatives and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in the international competition until the suspension is lifted.

"This also means that neither the AIFF nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC." While there is no imminent threat to the AFC Asian Cup participation by the senior men's team in late 2023 or early 2024, some of the games slated for clubs and age-group national teams in the next few months could well be a tricky terrain.



