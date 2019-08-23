App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fidelity Investment sells LIC Housing Finance shares worth Rs 820 crore

According to data available with the BSE, Fidelity Investment Trust through Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund, Fidelity Overseas Fund, Fidelity International Fund, Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund in four transactions sold a total 1.91 crore shares at Rs 428.36 apiece, translating into a Rs 820.92 crore transaction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Fidelity Investment Trust offloaded over 1.91 crore shares of LIC Housing Finance worth nearly Rs 821 crore through open market transactions.

According to data available with the BSE, Fidelity Investment Trust through Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund, Fidelity Overseas Fund, Fidelity International Fund, Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund in four transactions sold a total 1.91 crore shares at Rs 428.36 apiece, translating into a Rs 820.92 crore transaction.

In another transaction, Goldman Sachs Singapore bought 71 lakh shares of LIC Housing Finance for Rs 303.62 crore.

As per the shareholding pattern available on the BSE, Fidelity Investment Trust held over 3.41 per cent stake in LIC Housing Finance at the end of the June 2019 quarter.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:57 am

tags #Business #Companies

