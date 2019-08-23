Fidelity Investment sells LIC Housing Finance shares worth Rs 820 crore

Fidelity Investment Trust offloaded over 1.91 crore shares of LIC Housing Finance worth nearly Rs 821 crore through open market transactions.

According to data available with the BSE, Fidelity Investment Trust through Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund, Fidelity Overseas Fund, Fidelity International Fund, Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund in four transactions sold a total 1.91 crore shares at Rs 428.36 apiece, translating into a Rs 820.92 crore transaction.

In another transaction, Goldman Sachs Singapore bought 71 lakh shares of LIC Housing Finance for Rs 303.62 crore.