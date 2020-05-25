Productivity over meetings: Survey reveals what developers want to be more productive at work

Fewer meetings would help in achieving more productivity said developers who took part in the 2020 HackerEarth Developer Survey.

The report of the survey named ‘Behind the code’ highlights the priorities and concerns of developers (students and working professionals) around the world. The survey comprised more than 16,000 participants, with women comprising more than 20 percent of respondents.

During the survey, when developers were asked what they would need to achieve 100 percent productivity at work, 70 percent of developers opted for fewer meetings.

The report came at a time when meetings and video conferences have become more popular with coronavirus pandemic pushing organisations to move towards work from home and continue functioning while adopting social distancing.

The next option that most developers chose to increase productivity was multiple monitors, as 61 percent of respondents went for this.

As many as 59 percent developers chose clutter-free working spaces and a no interruption policy when they have their headphones on while unlimited coffee and food supply all day received a nod from 53 percent respondents to increase productivity.

The report further says that developers look for meaningful work, and just sitting at their desks does not contribute to their happiness.

The 2020 HackerEarth Developer Survey is an annual snapshot of the most hard-to-recruit and highly-coveted talent out there, said the organisation.

“We believe the data and insights provided in the survey will thoroughly help recruiters to understand the developer ecosystem better, adopt a skill-based hiring approach, and tap into a highly coveted market of stellar tech talent. Additionally, this survey will provide an opportunity for developers to gauge an understanding of what the market looks like today, learn what’s trending, and how to upskill themselves,” said Sachin Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO - HackerEarth.





