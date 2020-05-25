App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Productivity over meetings: Survey reveals what developers want to be more productive at work

During the survey, when developers were asked what they would need to achieve 100 percent productivity at work, 70 percent of developers opted for fewer meetings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fewer meetings would help in achieving more productivity said developers who took part in the 2020 HackerEarth Developer Survey.

The report of the survey named ‘Behind the code’ highlights the priorities and concerns of developers (students and working professionals) around the world. The survey comprised more than 16,000 participants, with women comprising more than 20 percent of respondents.

During the survey, when developers were asked what they would need to achieve 100 percent productivity at work, 70 percent of developers opted for fewer meetings.

Close

The report came at a time when meetings and video conferences have become more popular with coronavirus pandemic pushing organisations to move towards work from home and continue functioning while adopting social distancing.

related news

The next option that most developers chose to increase productivity was multiple monitors, as 61 percent of respondents went for this.

As many as 59 percent developers chose clutter-free working spaces and a no interruption policy when they have their headphones on while unlimited coffee and food supply all day received a nod from 53 percent respondents to increase productivity.

The report further says that developers look for meaningful work, and just sitting at their desks does not contribute to their happiness.

The 2020 HackerEarth Developer Survey is an annual snapshot of the most hard-to-recruit and highly-coveted talent out there, said the organisation.

“We believe the data and insights provided in the survey will thoroughly help recruiters to understand the developer ecosystem better, adopt a skill-based hiring approach, and tap into a highly coveted market of stellar tech talent. Additionally, this survey will provide an opportunity for developers to gauge an understanding of what the market looks like today, learn what’s trending, and how to upskill themselves,” said Sachin Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO - HackerEarth.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 11:09 am

tags #Business #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | Kerala photo studios roll out personalised face masks

In Pics | Kerala photo studios roll out personalised face masks

Hyundai India, Maruti workers get coronavirus, showing restart risks

Hyundai India, Maruti workers get coronavirus, showing restart risks

US plans massive coronavirus vaccine testing effort to meet year-end deadline

US plans massive coronavirus vaccine testing effort to meet year-end deadline

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.