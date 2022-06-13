GR Infra says chairman's residence raided, some employees arrested by CBI

GR Infra said in an exchange filing on June 13 that some of their employees at a project site have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

GR Infra said that a team of CBI sleuths have conducted raids at the residence of the company’s chairman Vijay Kumar Agarwal and also at the corporate office of the company situated in Gurugram on June 13.

GR Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company largely focused on the road sector. It was responding to exchange queries seeking clarification on news appearing on Moneycontrol titled “CBI arrests NHAI, GR Infra officials amid alleged irregularities in highway project”.

The clarification issued by GR Infra read: “A team of CBI officials conducted a search at the residence of Vi nod Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, and also at the corporate office of the company situated at Gurugram, Haryana, on 13th June 2022. The search at residence of the Chairman has been completed, while the search is still in process at the corporate office, and we understand that few employees of the company are arrested at project site. However detailed information is awaited. We were waiting to have confirmed information for submission of the same with the stock exchange."

It added: “The company is a law-abiding corporate citizen and undertakes to abide by all applicable laws. We undertake to keep the stock exchange(s) informed with any material information and updates in the concerned matter.”

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the CBI conducted searches at several locations of GR Infraprojects in Shillong, Guwahati, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru. The raids were reportedly conducted in connection with alleged irregularities in a national road highway project in Assam.