Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Few aircraft lessors have sent notices for payment defaults: Jet Airways

The full service airline, which is grappling with financial woes, also said it is actively engaged with its lessors and providing them with updates on efforts to improve liquidity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Crisis-hit Jet Airways Wednesday said it has received notices from few aircraft lessors for payment defaults.

The full service airline, which is grappling with financial woes, also said it is actively engaged with its lessors and providing them with updates on efforts to improve liquidity.

Shares of the company plunged 5.71 per cent to close at Rs 222.30 on the BSE.

In a filing to the stock exchanges around 20 minutes before markets closed, the carrier said it is in "receipt of notices for payment delays/ defaults from few aircraft lessors".

Referring to the few lessors, the airline said they are mindful of the challenges currently faced by the Indian aviation industry and that they have been supportive of its efforts.

Further, Jet Airways clarified that it is "current on its payments to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and no show cause notice has been received by the company from the AAI".

Faced with financial crunch, the airline has also delayed payment of salaries to its staff, including pilots.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:24 pm

Business #Companies #Jet Airways

