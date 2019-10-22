Festive Shopping Index 2019: 89% of consumers willing to shop during festive season

The festival of Diwali is almost around the corner and most consumers are awaiting the best of the offers for shopping.

According to a survey report prepared by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) and LitmusWorld, called the 'Festive Shopping Index 2019', 89 percent of Indian consumers are willing to shop during the ongoing festive season.

The Index predicts the consumers' predominant shopping behaviour during the festive season, which retailers can use as a guide to becoming more consumer-centric during the most crucial quarter of the year.

Kumar Rajagopalan, Chief Executive Officer, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “The Festive Shopping Index 2019 brings out the enthusiasm among consumers for festive shopping. This is encouraging,”

“As many as 61 percent of the survey respondents are looking at spending over Rs 15,000 this festive season and an enthusiastic 12 percent are looking to spend more than Rs one lakh during the ongoing festive season. This indicates that retailers have reasons to plan for a positive festive season,” he added.

Bringing in the festive cheer, the overall shopping budget of consumers is looking up. About 26 percent of consumers are willing to spend from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 and 23 percent are looking to spend above Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Product features, followed by discounts, are the most prominent factors for weighing on purchase decisions this festive season.

However, consumers are also looking at unique experiences and cashback offers, followed by attractive EMI offers and the opportunity to redeem their kitty of loyalty points.

In the last thee years, apparel and fashion stand out as the most popular category to spend in as 71 percent of the consumers surveyed wish to shop for apparel in 2019, a rise from the 57 percent of consumers seen in 2017.

The second dominant category continuous to be home appliances and electronics at 49 percent, followed by mobile phones at 40 percent in 2019.

However, consumers’ willingness to spend on jewellery and home furniture stands at 19 percent. In addition, 16 percent of consumers are considering spending on travel, and 14 percent are considering buying a new car. Online (76 percent) and malls (71 percent) continue to be the most preferred shopping channels for consumers this festive season.

The most influential advertising mediums for consumers continue to be online and social media, followed by TV, Newspaper, Outdoor and Radio.

Plastic money

The most preferred mode of payment opted by consumers is credit cards at 55 percent as compared to 42 percent last year, followed by debit cards at 28 percent this year as compared to 26 percent last year. Cash spends preference in 2019 dropped by 10 percent as compared to 2018.

The report further indicates that consumers are resisting to spend cash during the ongoing festive season with the preference dropping from 19 percent last year to 9 percent this year.