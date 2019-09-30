App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Festive season can demonstrate momentum: Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

Talking about the QIP, Chaudhry said, "There was a demand for Rs 13,300 crore. The bank managed to raise Rs 12,500 crore

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The next three to four weeks of the festive season are very crucial as they can "demonstrate momentum", according to Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO, Axis Bank.

"The government has done hue of measures and helped turn the sentiment little positive but next three to four weeks will be crucial because the festive season is on and if these weeks can demonstrate momentum, it will start turning the ship around," said Chaudhry, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“The issue is not that money is lacking but the issue is can we find the right people who want to consume and can we find those right people with right financial risk profile to give them the money,” he explained.

Close

On NBFCs, Chaudhry said, "There are quite a few numbers of NBFCs out there who have asset-liability mismatch issue and...a lot of NBFCs have not really come out in terms of sharing and being more transparent about what quality of their asset book is. However, there are also risks attached to disclosing too much about asset book. So, this problem is not going to go away, it will take time to go."

related news

However, he added that the crisis will not cause further problems in terms of systemic issues.

Talking about the QIP, he said, "There was a demand for Rs 13,300 crore. The bank managed to raise Rs 12,500 crore...w thought given the economic environment, it was important to have gunpowder in place, have growth capital for the future."

 

Source: CNBC-TV18

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #Axis Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.