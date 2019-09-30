Festive season can demonstrate momentum: Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

The next three to four weeks of the festive season are very crucial as they can "demonstrate momentum", according to Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO, Axis Bank.

"The government has done hue of measures and helped turn the sentiment little positive but next three to four weeks will be crucial because the festive season is on and if these weeks can demonstrate momentum, it will start turning the ship around," said Chaudhry, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“The issue is not that money is lacking but the issue is can we find the right people who want to consume and can we find those right people with right financial risk profile to give them the money,” he explained.

On NBFCs, Chaudhry said, "There are quite a few numbers of NBFCs out there who have asset-liability mismatch issue and...a lot of NBFCs have not really come out in terms of sharing and being more transparent about what quality of their asset book is. However, there are also risks attached to disclosing too much about asset book. So, this problem is not going to go away, it will take time to go."

However, he added that the crisis will not cause further problems in terms of systemic issues.

Talking about the QIP, he said, "There was a demand for Rs 13,300 crore. The bank managed to raise Rs 12,500 crore...w thought given the economic environment, it was important to have gunpowder in place, have growth capital for the future."