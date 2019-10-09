Festive sales net huge pay-offs | Amazon, Flipkart eye record gross sales of Rs 39,000 cr in October

India is expected to rake in an impressive Rs 39,000 crore ($6 billion) in gross merchandise value (GVM) in October. This, after the September 29-October 4 festive sales generated Rs 19,000 crore ($3 billion) in online sales, reports The Economic Times.

The $3 billion GMV is impressive as the country is in the midst of a “challenging macro environment”, Anil Kumar, Founder, and CEO, RedSeer Consulting told ET, adding that this indicates that the online shopping segment remains bullish.

The RedSeer report found that the festive buoyancy was mostly seen among customers in Tier II and III cities, with year-on-year growth for the period at 30 percent.

Flipkart said more than 50 percent of its shoppers were from small cities and town, while Tier III cities alone saw 100 percent growth in sales from last year, the report added.

Among sale categories, mobile phones led the pack, contributing 55 percent of the GMV. On the whole, consumer electronics, smartphones, fashion and large appliances drew large customer spend despite the slowdown.

e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart together netted 90 percent market share during the six-day festive period and are expected to dominate during October as well, the article quotes the research firm as saying.