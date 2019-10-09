App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Festive sales net huge pay-offs | Amazon, Flipkart eye record gross sales of Rs 39,000 cr in October

Customers from Tier II and III cities led the growth, with mobile sales being the top contributor in the midst of a challenging macro environment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Flipkart Amazon
Flipkart Amazon

India is expected to rake in an impressive Rs 39,000 crore ($6 billion) in gross merchandise value (GVM) in October. This, after the September 29-October 4 festive sales generated Rs 19,000 crore ($3 billion) in online sales, reports The Economic Times.

The $3 billion GMV is impressive as the country is in the midst of a “challenging macro environment”, Anil Kumar, Founder, and CEO, RedSeer Consulting told ET, adding that this indicates that the online shopping segment remains bullish.

The RedSeer report found that the festive buoyancy was mostly seen among customers in Tier II and III cities, with year-on-year growth for the period at 30 percent.

Close

Flipkart said more than 50 percent of its shoppers were from small cities and town, while Tier III cities alone saw 100 percent growth in sales from last year, the report added.

related news

Among sale categories, mobile phones led the pack, contributing 55 percent of the GMV. On the whole, consumer electronics, smartphones, fashion and large appliances drew large customer spend despite the slowdown.

e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart together netted 90 percent market share during the six-day festive period and are expected to dominate during October as well, the article quotes the research firm as saying.

Between the two, however, Walmart-owned Flipkart (including Myntra and Jabong) registered 60-62 percent gross GMV, it said. It added that the mobile sales, backed by strong pricing, higher EMI options and more choices were the key contributors.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 10:39 am

tags #Amazon #Business #Companies #E-commerce #festive sale #Flipkart #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.