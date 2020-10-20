172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|festive-offer-axis-bank-new-home-loans-at-6-9-car-loans-at-7-99-5990301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Festive offer | Axis Bank new home loans at 6.9%, car loans at 7.99%

The home loans priced at 6.90 percent onwards are under Axis Bank's 'Dil se Open Celebrations' that offer deals and discounts on purchase through its credit and debit cards.

Private sector lender Axis Bank on October 20 announced offering home loans at an interest rate of 6.90 percent as part of its festive season campaign. The rate is less than that of industry leader SBI's 6.95 percent for women or rival Kotak Mahindra Bank's 7 percent offering.

The realty sector was already witnessing rising inventory levels due to a slowdown in sales even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry's credit growth is trailing below the 6 percent mark despite a flush of liquidity.

The festive season campaign also includes giving car loans at 7.99 percent with up to 100 percent on-road funding, personal loans at 10.49 percent and education loans at 10.50 percent, the lender said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 11:03 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Business #Real Estate

