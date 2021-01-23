MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ferrari sign first female driver to their academy

Formula One has not had a woman driver compete in a grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi's last appearance in 1976.

Reuters
January 23, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST
Maya Weug (Image: Screengrab of video on Ferrari website)

Maya Weug (Image: Screengrab of video on Ferrari website)

Ferrari announced 16-year-old Dutch go-karter Maya Weug on Friday as the first female member of the Formula One team's driver academy.

Weug, the winner of a five-day scouting camp at the Italian team’s Maranello headquarters and Fiorano test track, will be given a season in the FIA-sanctioned Formula Four championship.

"This is a key moment in the history of Scuderia Ferrari and its academy," said Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto in a statement.

"Maya's arrival is a clear indication of the Scuderia's commitment to making motorsport increasingly inclusive."

The academy has so far helped five members graduate to Formula One through the junior series, four of them on the grid this season including current Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and debutant Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great Michael.

Close

Academy manager Marco Matassa said one of the four female finalists had, in one specific discipline, scored the overall highest ranking of anyone in the scouting camp’s history.

The "Girls on Track-Rising Stars" programme saw an initial selection of 20 drivers aged 12-16 put forward by national motorsport authorities. Weug is Spanish-born with a Belgian mother and Dutch father.

Formula One has not had a woman driver compete in a grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi's last appearance in 1976.
Reuters
TAGS: #Ferrari #Formula One
first published: Jan 23, 2021 08:01 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.