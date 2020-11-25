PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fee on money transfers for US, doesn't apply to India: Google Pay

Last week, Google had announced that it is launching a redesigned Google Pay app next year on Android and iOS, starting with the US, and that users will not be able to use the service on a web browser.

PTI

Google on Wednesday clarified that users in India will not have to pay any fee for money transfers on its payment platform, and that the charges are for users in the US.

Last week, Google had announced that it is launching a redesigned Google Pay app next year on Android and iOS, starting with the US, and that users will not be able to use the service on a web browser.

Reports had said that Google Pay will also add a fee on instant money transfers. "These charges and fees are specific to the US and do it apply to the Google Pay or Google Pay for Business apps in India," a Google spokesperson said.

Close

Google Pay had 67 million users in India with a total payment value of USD 110 billion on an annualised basis, as of September 2019. Google Pay for Business had announced over 3 million merchants in June 2020.

It supports UPI and tokenised debit and credit cards as forms of payment in India. Google Pay for Business had announced over 3 million merchants in June 2020.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.