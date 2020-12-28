MARKET NEWS

Fee charged by SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC Bank for unsuccessful ATM transaction

Checking the balance of savings accounts can be done through various ways like - SMS and call facility. Customers should also know the fee banks charge for a failed ATM transaction.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 12:02 PM IST
ATM (Representative Image)

ATM (Representative Image)

 
 
Many customers are unaware that banks charge a fee for a failed ATM transaction while withdrawing money from an account with insufficient balance. Customers should check the balance of their account before withdrawing money from the ATM.

Important top banks like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Yes Bank and HDFC Bank etc. charge a fee for a failed ATM transaction due to not enough balance in individual's account.
BanksFailed transaction fee
State Bank of IndiaSBI charge a fee of Rs 20 plus GST for transaction decline due to insufficient balance.
HDFC BankTransactions declined at other Bank ATMs anywhere in the world or at a Merchant outlet outside India due to insufficient funds will be charged at Rs 25 per transaction (plus taxes as applicable)
ICICI BankThe decline of the transaction at other bank ATMs or point of sale (POS) due to insufficient balance in the account Rs 25 per transaction.
Kotak Mahindra BankFailed ATM transaction fee- Rs 25
YES BankThe bank charges Rs 25 per instance due to insufficient funds.
Axis BankThe Axis Bank charges a flat charge of Rs 25 per instance for ATM transactions declined due to insufficient fund at other bank’s domestic ATMs.
Ensure that you have sufficient balance next time when you go to the ATM to withdraw money to avoid paying fees for failed transactions.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #personal finance
first published: Dec 28, 2020 10:33 am

