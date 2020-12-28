Fee charged by SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC Bank for unsuccessful ATM transaction

ATM (Representative Image)

Many customers are unaware that banks charge a fee for a failed ATM transaction while withdrawing money from an account with insufficient balance. Customers should check the balance of their account before withdrawing money from the ATM.

Checking the balance of savings accounts can be done through various ways like - SMS and call facility. Customers should also know the fee banks charge for a failed ATM transaction.