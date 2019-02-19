App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Fed's Loretta Mester says rates likely will need to rise a bit

Mester, long a proponent for higher rates, does not have a vote on the Fed's rate-setting committee this year although she participates in the central bank's deliberations.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates further but it has time to assess how the economy is doing before tightening borrowing conditions, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday.

"Monetary policy does not appear to be far behind or far ahead of the curve," Mester said in prepared remarks at an event at the University of Delaware. "This environment gives us the opportunity to continue to gather information on the economy."

Mester, long a proponent for higher rates, does not have a vote on the Fed's rate-setting committee this year although she participates in the central bank's deliberations.

But she has supported the Fed's recent shift to a wait-and-see stance on rate policy. The Fed, in its policy statement last month, removed guidance on whether its next move was likely to be raising or lowering rates.

related news

Mester said the dropping of the guidance was part of the Fed's shift to what she called more "normal" policy and made clear she still thinks the Fed's next more is likely to be a tightening of borrowing conditions.

Mester said economic growth was likely to continue in 2019 albeit at a slower pace than last year and that job growth would also slow. She said inflation was likely to stay near the Fed's 2 percent target.

"If the economy performs along the lines that I've outlined as most likely, the fed funds rate may need to move a bit higher than current levels," Mester said.

At the same time, she acknowledged risks to the economy from slower economic growth in Europe and China as well as ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China.

If some of those risks end up slowing the economy more than expected, she said, "I will need to adjust my outlook and policy views."
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #Business #Market news #US Federal Reserve #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.