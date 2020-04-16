App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Fed's Kashkari says major US banks should raise $200 billion in capital: Report

US banks must discontinue dividend payments and raise capital, Kashkari wrote, adding they can return the capital through buybacks and dividends if the health crisis turns out be smaller than feared.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Big banks in the United States should raise $200 billion in capital right now amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari wrote in an op-ed for the Financial Times newspaper.

"In 2008, US taxpayers injected about $200 billion of capital to strengthen banks", Kashkari wrote on Thursday.

"Raising that amount from private investors today, as a strong, preventive measure, would ensure that large banks can support the economy over a broad range of virus scenarios", he added.

Kashkari said on Sunday that the US economic recovery from the disruptions caused by the outbreak will likely be a "long, hard road" and that he was looking toward an 18-month strategy to address the effects of the pandemic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #US Federal Reserve #World News

