Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Fed's Kaplan says oil output cut helps, joblessness will be 'challenge': Report

He also repeated his expectation that U.S. unemployment will leap to the low or mid teens, for 3.5 percent in February, and that though it should drop to around 8 percent by year's end, a weakened consumer and small business sector mean it could be a challenge to bring the figure lower, quickly.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Thursday said that a possible cut in Russian and Saudi Arabian oil production would be "welcome" in the short-run by the oil industry, but that substantial excess supply will remain a problem.

More stimulus from the federal government will likely be needed, he said in an interview with CNBC.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 09:03 pm

