App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank to invest Rs 300 crore in Yes Bank via equity

Other private sector entities — ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Bandhan Bank — have already announced that they will Rs 3,100 crore in total via equity into the crisis-hit Yes Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Federal Bank on March 14 said it will invested Rs 300 crore in crisis-hit Yes Bank.

Through this, Federal Bank will subscribe to 30 crore Yes Bank's equity shares at a price of Rs 10 each.

In a disclosure to exchanges, Federal Bank said that this was pursuant to Yes Bank’s reconstruction scheme proposed by the Reserve Bank of lndia (RBI), and is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Close

Other private sector entities — ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Bandhan Bank — have already announced that they will Rs 3,100 crore in total via equity into the crisis-hit Yes Bank.

related news

ICICI Bank and HDFC will invest Rs 1,000 crore each while Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will invest Rs 600 crore and Rs 500 crore, respectively.

ICICI Bank and HDFC will each acquire 100 crore equity shares of Yes Bank, while Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra will buy 60 crore and 50 crore shares, respectively. All the shares will be bought at a value of Rs 10 per share including a premium of Rs 8 per share.

The Board of Directors of Bandhan Bank on March 13 also approved an equity investment of Rs 300 crore in Yes Bank. The lender will purchase 30 crore shares for Rs 10 each.

This came in soon after the Union Cabinet approved RBI’s draft restructuring scheme for Yes Bank.

Announcing the Cabinet clearance to the scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Yes Bank's authorised capital will be raised to Rs 6,200 crore from Rs 1,100 crore.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.