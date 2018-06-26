App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Federal Bank ties up with TMW to launch NFC-based prepaid card

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Leading mid-size private sector lender Federal Bank today announced a strategic tie up with the wallet service provider the Mobile Wallet (TMW) to offer 'tap & go'-enabled Mastercard prepaid card using the near field communication (NFC) technology.

The service will offer Federal Bank consumers a hybrid banking platform that offers services of a bank and convenience of a wallet. For this the bank has also tied up with MasterCard.

Commenting on the tie up, Vinay Kalantri, TMW founder said, "this tie-up with Federal Bank and Mastercard will act as an enabler to deliver fintech services that truly fit the needs of both the business and consumers in future.

 
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 04:53 pm

